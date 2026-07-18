Hexcel Corporation $HXL Shares Sold by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL - Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 920,959 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 21,155 shares during the quarter. Hexcel comprises 1.7% of Copeland Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.22% of Hexcel worth $74,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter valued at $914,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 3,435.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,920 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 41,706 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,289,145 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $169,168,000 after purchasing an additional 428,541 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,621,000. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Hexcel by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 41,437 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 12,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HXL. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Hexcel from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a "sector weight" rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $94.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HXL

Hexcel Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $103.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.17. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. Hexcel Corporation has a 12 month low of $58.20 and a 12 month high of $104.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. Hexcel had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $501.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $488.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Hexcel has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hexcel Corporation will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. Hexcel's payout ratio is 47.37%.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation is a global leader in advanced composite materials for aerospace and industrial applications. The company specializes in the development and manufacture of lightweight, high-performance products that enhance fuel efficiency, durability and structural strength. Its offerings are critical to the aerospace sector, where demand for lighter, more efficient aircraft drives continuous innovation in materials.

Hexcel's product portfolio encompasses carbon fiber reinforcements, pre-impregnated composites (prepregs), honeycomb core, engineered adhesives and structural film adhesives.

Further Reading

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