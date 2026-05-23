HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO - Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,399,427 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 129,934 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.85% of HF Sinclair worth $156,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the third quarter worth about $1,408,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in HF Sinclair by 41.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 445,121 shares of the company's stock worth $23,298,000 after acquiring an additional 130,338 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in HF Sinclair by 6.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,259,238 shares of the company's stock worth $484,631,000 after acquiring an additional 560,194 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in HF Sinclair by 498.2% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 51,094 shares of the company's stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 42,552 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its position in HF Sinclair by 930.5% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 368,708 shares of the company's stock worth $19,298,000 after purchasing an additional 332,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company's stock.

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HF Sinclair Price Performance

NYSE DINO opened at $69.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.72. HF Sinclair Corporation has a 52 week low of $34.77 and a 52 week high of $74.72.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.75. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.83 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business's revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. HF Sinclair's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on DINO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $69.91.

Get Our Latest Report on HF Sinclair

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In other news, CFO Vivek Garg sold 717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $51,545.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 11,475 shares in the company, valued at $824,937.75. This trade represents a 5.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $690,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,975,916.90. This trade represents a 18.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation is a diversified energy manufacturing company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products across the United States. The company operates a network of refineries and processing facilities that convert crude oil and other feedstocks into fuels and specialty products. Its integrated model encompasses upstream supply agreements, midstream logistics, and downstream marketing channels, positioning HF Sinclair as a key supplier of refined products to wholesale and retail markets.

The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.

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