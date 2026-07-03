HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO Shares Sold by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO - Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,359 shares of the company's stock after selling 42,473 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned 0.12% of HF Sinclair worth $13,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DINO. NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 1,275.3% in the 4th quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 1,873,541 shares of the company's stock valued at $86,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,318 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,947,075 shares of the company's stock worth $101,910,000 after purchasing an additional 994,090 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,794,964 shares of the company's stock worth $82,712,000 after purchasing an additional 903,177 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,717,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in HF Sinclair by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,418,447 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,362,000 after purchasing an additional 608,472 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DINO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Freedom Capital raised HF Sinclair to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on HF Sinclair from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $71.55.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:DINO opened at $72.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.72. HF Sinclair Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $42.16 and a fifty-two week high of $74.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock's 50-day moving average is $68.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.08.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.75. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. HF Sinclair's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In other news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 635 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total value of $46,412.15. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,543 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,209,127.87. This represents a 3.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rhoman J. Hardy acquired 1,508 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.32 per share, with a total value of $100,010.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 15,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at $997,253.84. This represents a 11.15% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 13,736 shares of company stock worth $954,694 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation is a diversified energy manufacturing company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products across the United States. The company operates a network of refineries and processing facilities that convert crude oil and other feedstocks into fuels and specialty products. Its integrated model encompasses upstream supply agreements, midstream logistics, and downstream marketing channels, positioning HF Sinclair as a key supplier of refined products to wholesale and retail markets.

The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.

Further Reading

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