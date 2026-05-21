Hi Line Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Hi Line Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,226 shares of the software company's stock, valued at approximately $7,779,000. Adobe accounts for approximately 2.6% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 185.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 898,408 shares of the software company's stock valued at $316,913,000 after buying an additional 583,275 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 40,715 shares of the software company's stock valued at $14,250,000 after buying an additional 23,671 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 43.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 106,598 shares of the software company's stock valued at $38,309,000 after buying an additional 32,448 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 112.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,341,410 shares of the software company's stock valued at $469,467,000 after buying an additional 710,357 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,904,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $420.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $290.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $365.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $338.15.

Read Our Latest Report on Adobe

Key Headlines Impacting Adobe

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adobe is expanding its AI creative tools into Google Gemini, letting users access Firefly-powered and other creative workflows inside Gemini. That could broaden Adobe’s reach and reinforce its AI strategy. Adobe for creativity connector expands AI creative workflows to Gemini

Adobe is expanding its AI creative tools into Google Gemini, letting users access Firefly-powered and other creative workflows inside Gemini. That could broaden Adobe’s reach and reinforce its AI strategy. Positive Sentiment: Reports say Gemini will soon be able to edit photos across Lightroom and Photoshop, and that Adobe’s professional tools are being integrated more deeply into Google’s ecosystem. Investors may see this as a distribution win for Adobe’s software suite. Gemini will soon be able to edit photos for you across Lightroom and Photoshop

Reports say Gemini will soon be able to edit photos across Lightroom and Photoshop, and that Adobe’s professional tools are being integrated more deeply into Google’s ecosystem. Investors may see this as a distribution win for Adobe’s software suite. Positive Sentiment: Michael Burry reportedly maintained a position in Adobe, which may be helping sentiment around the stock despite his broader warning about an AI bubble. Adobe Inc. (ADBE): Michael Burry Maintains Position

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $185,918.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,521 shares of the company's stock, valued at $867,046.25. This represents a 17.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total transaction of $18,265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 359,538 shares in the company, valued at $87,561,884.52. The trade was a 17.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 77,091 shares of company stock valued at $18,782,773 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $253.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $246.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.44. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $224.13 and a 1 year high of $422.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.42.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.19. Adobe had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 64.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.08 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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