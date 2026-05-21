HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 40,153 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. $TER

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,580 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 40,153 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Teradyne worth $58,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 12.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the company's stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 11.6% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the company's stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 467.1% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company's stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 5.1% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 75,125 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,755,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TER. Morgan Stanley set a $387.00 price objective on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research raised Teradyne from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Teradyne from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Teradyne from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $270.00 price objective on Teradyne in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $339.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teradyne

Teradyne Trading Up 7.1%

NASDAQ:TER opened at $344.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.77, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.84. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.99 and a 1-year high of $422.11.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.20 billion. Teradyne had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 22.55%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This is an increase from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Teradyne's payout ratio is 9.63%.

Key Headlines Impacting Teradyne

Here are the key news stories impacting Teradyne this week:

Positive Sentiment: Teradyne reported that UltraFLEXplus shipments have more than doubled over the past nine months, signaling accelerating demand for chip-testing equipment tied to AI infrastructure. Teradyne Rides on Strong UltraFLEXplus Demand: More Upside Ahead?

Teradyne reported that UltraFLEXplus shipments have more than doubled over the past nine months, signaling accelerating demand for chip-testing equipment tied to AI infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Investors are also reacting to continued optimism around Teradyne’s post-earnings rebound, with the company’s AI, memory, and advanced test opportunities supporting the case for further upside. Teradyne jumps 6.1% as investors extend post-earnings rebound amid AI test optimism

Investors are also reacting to continued optimism around Teradyne’s post-earnings rebound, with the company’s AI, memory, and advanced test opportunities supporting the case for further upside. Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst commentary has been constructive, with firms reiterating or raising bullish ratings and price targets, which can support sentiment and keep buyers interested in the stock. Teradyne Rides on Strong UltraFLEXplus Demand: More Upside Ahead?

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In related news, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 680 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total transaction of $256,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 7,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,894,304. This trade represents a 8.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 8,597 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.98, for a total value of $2,914,211.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 124,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $42,192,840.60. The trade was a 6.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

Further Reading

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