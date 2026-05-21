HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,125,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 48,478 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Bristol Myers Squibb worth $60,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 280.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,465,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $345,594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503,391 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 530.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,453,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $245,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588,601 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,859,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $444,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982,439 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,833,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $669,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522,696 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,463,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $426,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396,041 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 159,248 shares in the company, valued at $9,820,824.16. This trade represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Bristol Myers Squibb

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bristol Myers Squibb announced a strategic agreement with Anthropic to make Claude Enterprise available across its global operations, including more than 30,000 employees, with use cases spanning research, drug development, manufacturing, and commercial functions. The deal may help accelerate discovery and lower operating friction. Article Title

Bristol Myers Squibb announced a strategic agreement with Anthropic to make Claude Enterprise available across its global operations, including more than 30,000 employees, with use cases spanning research, drug development, manufacturing, and commercial functions. The deal may help accelerate discovery and lower operating friction. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports confirmed Bristol Myers Squibb is deploying Anthropic’s Claude AI tools to speed up drug discovery and broaden AI adoption across the company, reinforcing the market’s view that BMY is investing in productivity-enhancing technology. Article Title

Multiple reports confirmed Bristol Myers Squibb is deploying Anthropic’s Claude AI tools to speed up drug discovery and broaden AI adoption across the company, reinforcing the market’s view that BMY is investing in productivity-enhancing technology. Positive Sentiment: Tempus AI also announced an expanded collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb to improve clinical trial design and increase the probability of success across five development programs, which supports the company’s pipeline execution story. Article Title

Tempus AI also announced an expanded collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb to improve clinical trial design and increase the probability of success across five development programs, which supports the company’s pipeline execution story. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces from Seeking Alpha, Yahoo Finance, and Zacks indicate BMY is a closely watched stock right now, but these items appear more descriptive than fundamentally new. Article Title

Coverage pieces from Seeking Alpha, Yahoo Finance, and Zacks indicate BMY is a closely watched stock right now, but these items appear more descriptive than fundamentally new. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary also continues to focus on pipeline hopes, patent risks, and valuation moves, which keep investor attention on long-term execution rather than near-term financial results. Article Title

Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $58.45 on Thursday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a fifty-two week low of $42.52 and a fifty-two week high of $62.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $119.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.26.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 15.01%.The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. They set a "sector perform" rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $61.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

Further Reading

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