HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,459 shares of the energy exploration company's stock after buying an additional 14,517 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of EOG Resources worth $35,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $349,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 216.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,560 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,780 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 362,446 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $43,356,000 after purchasing an additional 15,250 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Ann D. Janssen sold 4,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $582,706.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,246 shares in the company, valued at $14,038,449.84. This represents a 3.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 5,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $856,523.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 88,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,234,924.40. The trade was a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,230 shares of company stock worth $2,272,568. Insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about EOG Resources

Here are the key news stories impacting EOG Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded EOG Resources to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), signaling improving earnings outlook and near-term bullish momentum.

Zacks upgraded EOG Resources to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), signaling improving earnings outlook and near-term bullish momentum. Positive Sentiment: Multiple Zacks Research updates raised EOG’s earnings estimates for 2026, 2027, 2028, and several quarterly periods, reinforcing expectations for stronger profitability.

Multiple Zacks Research updates raised EOG’s earnings estimates for 2026, 2027, 2028, and several quarterly periods, reinforcing expectations for stronger profitability. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its price target on EOG to $160 from $155, which suggests additional upside even though the firm kept an Equalweight rating.

Morgan Stanley raised its price target on EOG to $160 from $155, which suggests additional upside even though the firm kept an Equalweight rating. Positive Sentiment: Seeking Alpha highlighted the potential for about $8.5 billion in shareholder rewards, which could appeal to investors focused on capital returns.

Seeking Alpha highlighted the potential for about $8.5 billion in shareholder rewards, which could appeal to investors focused on capital returns. Positive Sentiment: EOG was also added to Zacks’ Strong Buy and income stock lists, adding to the overall bullish tone around the name.

EOG was also added to Zacks’ Strong Buy and income stock lists, adding to the overall bullish tone around the name. Neutral Sentiment: Sanford C. Bernstein lowered its price target on EOG to $155 from $167 and kept a Market Perform rating, a reminder that not all analysts are uniformly bullish.

Sanford C. Bernstein lowered its price target on EOG to $155 from $167 and kept a Market Perform rating, a reminder that not all analysts are uniformly bullish. Neutral Sentiment: EOG’s latest earnings were already strong, with the company previously reporting results that beat analyst estimates and showed solid year-over-year revenue growth.

EOG’s latest earnings were already strong, with the company previously reporting results that beat analyst estimates and showed solid year-over-year revenue growth. Negative Sentiment: The stock remains below its recent 52-week high, so some investors may be taking profits after the recent run-up despite the favorable analyst news.

EOG Resources Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of EOG stock opened at $140.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.27. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.59 and a 1-year high of $151.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $137.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company's revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. EOG Resources's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $154.55.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EOG

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

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