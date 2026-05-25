HighTower Advisors LLC Has $13.49 Million Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG - Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,985 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 23,979 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC's holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $13,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 42,093 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 12,172 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 27.6% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.4% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 12,706 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 56,838 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price target for the company from $87.50 to $84.50 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $93.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

PEG stock opened at $79.61 on Monday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $80.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.22. The firm has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $76.05 and a 12 month high of $91.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.11. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.280-4.400 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Public Service Enterprise Group's payout ratio is 59.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $390,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 28,481 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,363,923. This trade represents a 14.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 2,083 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total value of $169,160.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 289,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,495,271.15. This represents a 0.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,949 shares of company stock valued at $902,747. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group NYSE: PEG is a diversified energy company that operates primarily in New Jersey. Its core businesses include a regulated utility that delivers electric and natural gas service to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as generation and energy services operations that participate in wholesale power markets. The company's activities encompass transmission and distribution, power generation operations, and related energy infrastructure services.

The regulated utility arm, Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), is responsible for owning and maintaining electric and gas networks, connecting customers, performing meter and billing services, and managing system reliability and storm response.

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