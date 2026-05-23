HighTower Advisors LLC Has $22.91 Million Position in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,230 shares of the aerospace company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC's holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $22,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,379,816 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $3,136,719,000 after buying an additional 367,756 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 249,643 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $328,977,000 after buying an additional 18,048 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,818 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $97,293,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,785,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,795,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Transdigm Group

In other Transdigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,213.05, for a total transaction of $12,290,622.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,138,801.40. This trade represents a 31.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,154.09, for a total transaction of $4,500,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,154,724. This represents a 52.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,096 shares of company stock worth $51,417,454. Insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

Transdigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,212.37 on Friday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1,123.61 and a fifty-two week high of $1,623.82. The stock has a market cap of $67.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $1,194.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,285.63.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.46 by $0.39. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.11 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.82 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on TDG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,660.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp cut shares of Transdigm Group from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,306.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Transdigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,524.18.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Transdigm Group

Transdigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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