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HighTower Advisors LLC Has $27.65 Million Holdings in Copart, Inc. $CPRT

Written by MarketBeat
May 23, 2026
Copart logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its Copart stake by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, but still held 706,346 shares worth about $27.65 million at quarter-end.
  • Copart recently beat fiscal Q3 expectations, reporting earnings of $0.43 per share on revenue of $1.24 billion, both above analyst estimates, with revenue up 2.1% year over year.
  • Despite the earnings beat, analyst sentiment remains mixed: Barclays kept a Sell/Underweight rating while the overall consensus on the stock is still Hold, with an average price target of $44.50.
  • Interested in Copart? Here are five stocks we like better.

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT - Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 706,346 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 30,554 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Copart worth $27,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 653 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 730 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Copart News

Here are the key news stories impacting Copart this week:

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $33.79 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $33.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.21. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.20 and a twelve month high of $58.07. The company has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.02.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 33.48%.The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 26,213 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $869,747.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 79,532 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,638,871.76. This trade represents a 24.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Barclays reiterated an "underweight" rating and set a $32.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Copart from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $45.00 price target on Copart in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings lowered Copart from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Copart from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $44.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CPRT

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart NASDAQ: CPRT is a global provider of online vehicle auction and remarketing services, focused primarily on the sale of salvage and clean-title vehicles. The company operates a technology-driven auction platform that connects sellers — including insurance companies, vehicle finance firms, rental car companies, dealerships and fleet owners — with a broad buyer base consisting of vehicle dismantlers, recyclers, rebuilders and retail buyers. Copart's business model centers on efficient vehicle disposition using digital bidding and logistics services to maximize recovery value for its clients.

Core services include hosting live and timed online auctions, vehicle listing and inspection support, title processing, and transportation and storage solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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