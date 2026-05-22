HighTower Advisors LLC Has $46.39 Million Holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC - Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,355 shares of the aerospace company's stock after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Northrop Grumman worth $46,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,740,721 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $7,835,097,000 after buying an additional 209,135 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,996,284 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,825,696,000 after buying an additional 63,223 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,624,658 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $990,046,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 26.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,051,226 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $640,534,000 after buying an additional 221,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.1% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 746,585 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $454,909,000 after buying an additional 29,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $815.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $715.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Vertical Research restated a "hold" rating and set a $688.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $765.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $704.74.

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Key Northrop Grumman News

Here are the key news stories impacting Northrop Grumman this week:

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:NOC opened at $551.82 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 1 year low of $468.29 and a 1 year high of $774.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $78.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of -0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $640.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $632.93.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.06 by $0.08. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 10.80%.The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.06 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.400-27.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 27.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $2.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman's previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. This represents a $9.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Northrop Grumman's payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation NYSE: NOC is a leading U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, builds and sustains advanced systems, products and technologies for government and commercial customers. Formed through the combination of Northrop and Grumman businesses in the 1990s, the company's portfolio spans manned and unmanned aircraft, space systems, missile defense, radar and sensor systems, and integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions.

The company's work includes airframe and platform manufacturing, space hardware and satellite systems, advanced mission systems and cybersecurity services, as well as logistics, sustainment and modernization programs.

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