HighTower Advisors LLC Has $6.92 Million Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,411 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 764 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC's holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $6,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 30 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 40 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FIX shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,200.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,680.00 to $1,992.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $2,004.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Glj Research started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $2,001.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comfort Systems USA has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,923.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $1,886.97 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $1,666.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,306.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.44 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $465.05 and a 1 year high of $2,073.99.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.81 by $3.70. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 51.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.75 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,732.67, for a total value of $2,599,005.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,666 shares in the company, valued at $13,282,648.22. The trade was a 16.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 4,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,369.74, for a total transaction of $6,163,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,703,260.90. The trade was a 19.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 29,352 shares of company stock valued at $53,724,598 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Comfort Systems USA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Comfort Systems USA wasn't on the list.

While Comfort Systems USA currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here