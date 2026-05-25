HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH - Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,152 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC's holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $14,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,255 shares of the company's stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 513 shares of the company's stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,951 shares of the company's stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAH. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Argus upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $232.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group set a $260.00 price objective on Cardinal Health and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $251.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Cardinal Health from $249.00 to $245.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $241.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CAH

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.1%

Cardinal Health stock opened at $200.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $205.21 and a 200-day moving average of $208.82. The firm has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.53. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.75 and a 1-year high of $233.60.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.38. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 92.61% and a net margin of 0.62%.The company had revenue of $60.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. Cardinal Health's revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.700-10.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5158 per share. This is a boost from Cardinal Health's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Cardinal Health's dividend payout ratio is 31.19%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health is a multinational healthcare services and products company headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. Tracing its roots to the early 1970s, the company has grown into a major provider of supply chain and distribution services for the healthcare sector. Cardinal Health operates across a range of service lines that support hospitals, health systems, pharmacies, physician offices and clinical laboratories.

The company's core activities include the wholesale distribution of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, the supply and distribution of medical-surgical products, and the provision of logistics and inventory management solutions.

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