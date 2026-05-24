HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Realty Income Corporation $O

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,644 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 17,526 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC's holdings in Realty Income were worth $22,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in O. Stance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 586.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 494 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 622.2% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 650 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Realty Income news, insider Michelle Bushore sold 7,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $461,908.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 67,641 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,151.22. The trade was a 9.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O stock opened at $62.14 on Friday. Realty Income Corporation has a 12 month low of $55.03 and a 12 month high of $67.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.75. The company's fifty day moving average price is $62.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.97.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.410-4.440 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.2705 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. Realty Income's payout ratio is currently 266.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Realty Income from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 price objective on Realty Income in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Freedom Capital upgraded Realty Income from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $67.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Realty Income

More Realty Income News

Here are the key news stories impacting Realty Income this week:

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Realty Income, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Realty Income wasn't on the list.

While Realty Income currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here