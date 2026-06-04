HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New $1.38 Million Investment in Stewart Information Services Corporation $STC

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,596 shares of the insurance provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Stewart Information Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $6,227,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 111.0% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 57,198 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $4,194,000 after buying an additional 30,093 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the third quarter worth $7,463,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the third quarter worth $2,309,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 107.7% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 764,459 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $56,050,000 after buying an additional 396,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David C. Hisey sold 10,992 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total value of $783,509.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 61,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,414,299.12. This trade represents a 15.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.87 per share, with a total value of $63,870.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 25,034 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,598,921.58. This represents a 4.16% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STC shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Friday, March 27th. Stephens reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Monday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Stewart Information Services from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research raised Stewart Information Services to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Stewart Information Services from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stewart Information Services presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $83.00.

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Stewart Information Services Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE STC opened at $62.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.31. Stewart Information Services Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.39 and a 52-week high of $78.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 4.19%.The company had revenue of $778.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Corporation will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stewart Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Stewart Information Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.88%.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation NYSE: STC is a publicly traded provider of title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company underwrites title insurance policies for residential and commercial properties, offering lenders and property owners protection against title defects and liens. Beyond title insurance, Stewart delivers a range of ancillary services, including closing and escrow administration, property valuation, and risk mitigation solutions designed to streamline the mortgage process and reduce operational complexity for clients.

In addition to core title and settlement services, Stewart offers technology-driven products aimed at enhancing transparency and efficiency in real estate transactions.

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