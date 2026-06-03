HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New $1.52 Million Investment in Amrize Ltd $AMRZ

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,026 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,516,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Amrize by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,770,926 shares of the company's stock worth $1,722,500,000 after buying an additional 1,676,843 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Amrize by 48.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,622,024 shares of the company's stock worth $561,018,000 after buying an additional 3,809,133 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Amrize by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,674,921 shares of the company's stock worth $532,076,000 after buying an additional 156,903 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Amrize by 4.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,518,018 shares of the company's stock worth $459,242,000 after buying an additional 420,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Amrize by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,601,319 shares of the company's stock worth $255,051,000 after buying an additional 214,393 shares during the last quarter.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amrize news, CTO Roald Brouwer acquired 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.72 per share, for a total transaction of $176,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief technology officer directly owned 16,257 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $954,611.04. This represents a 22.63% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mario Gross acquired 3,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.29 per share, for a total transaction of $176,928.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 30,947 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,711,059.63. This trade represents a 11.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired a total of 131,554 shares of company stock valued at $7,152,069 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMRZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Amrize in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Amrize in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Amrize from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Amrize from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Amrize in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $64.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMRZ

Amrize Price Performance

AMRZ opened at $54.38 on Wednesday. Amrize Ltd has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $65.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $54.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.02.

Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Amrize had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter. The company's revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amrize Ltd will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amrize Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Amrize's dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Amrize Profile

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

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