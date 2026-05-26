HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in eBay Inc. $EBAY

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,492 shares of the e-commerce company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,531 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC's holdings in eBay were worth $11,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company's stock.

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eBay Stock Performance

EBAY opened at $115.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.39. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.53 and a 12 month high of $119.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.06 and a 200 day moving average of $91.88.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. eBay had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 46.11%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. eBay's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on eBay from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Benchmark lifted their price target on eBay from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. President Capital lifted their price target on eBay from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $107.90.

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Insider Activity

In other eBay news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 21,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.37, for a total value of $2,044,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 352,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,337,822.61. This trade represents a 5.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 23,167 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.59, for a total transaction of $2,168,199.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 28,915 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,706,154.85. The trade was a 44.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 86,953 shares of company stock worth $8,287,444 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

Further Reading

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