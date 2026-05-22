HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Position in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS - Free Report) by 194.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,535 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 120,545 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of DICK'S Sporting Goods worth $36,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DKS. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 588.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,545,944 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $787,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030,642 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,606,860 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $1,468,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013,850 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,719,011 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $1,493,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,599 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth $172,715,000. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth $157,537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at DICK'S Sporting Goods

In other news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,140 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.56, for a total value of $925,538.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,757 shares in the company, valued at $5,534,674.92. The trade was a 14.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 210,478 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total transaction of $41,609,395.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 6,549,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,676,949.94. This trade represents a 3.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 28.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of DKS stock opened at $221.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.21. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.03 and a 52 week high of $237.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $209.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.34.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.06 billion. DICK'S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. DICK'S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.500-14.500 EPS. Analysts predict that DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. This is an increase from DICK'S Sporting Goods's previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. DICK'S Sporting Goods's dividend payout ratio is presently 48.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DKS. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, January 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $275.00 to $252.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $242.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $246.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DICK'S Sporting Goods

About DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods is a leading U.S.-based sporting goods retailer that sells a broad range of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and outdoor gear. The company operates an omnichannel business combining physical stores with digital sales, offering products for team sports, fitness, hunting and fishing, golf, and general active lifestyle categories. In addition to its flagship DICK'S stores, the company operates specialty formats such as Golf Galaxy and branded service offerings including team-sports sales and custom equipment solutions.

The company traces its roots to a single sporting goods outlet founded in 1948 and has since grown into a national retail chain serving customers across the United States.

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