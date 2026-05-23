HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in American Tower Corporation $AMT

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,535 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 11,814 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC's holdings in American Tower were worth $30,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Steph & Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company's stock.

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American Tower Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $183.77 on Friday. American Tower Corporation has a 1 year low of $165.08 and a 1 year high of $234.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.40 and a 200 day moving average of $179.12. The stock has a market cap of $85.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.90.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.24. American Tower had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. American Tower's dividend payout ratio is presently 115.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on American Tower from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on American Tower from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on American Tower from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on American Tower from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $216.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on American Tower

More American Tower News

Here are the key news stories impacting American Tower this week:

Positive Sentiment: American Tower declared a quarterly dividend of $1.79 per share , payable July 13 to shareholders of record on June 12, reinforcing its income appeal and signaling continued confidence in cash flows. American Tower Corporation Declares Quarterly Distribution

American Tower declared a quarterly dividend of , payable July 13 to shareholders of record on June 12, reinforcing its income appeal and signaling continued confidence in cash flows. Positive Sentiment: Shareholders also approved a new 2026 equity incentive plan, which may help align management with long-term growth execution and retention. American Tower Shareholders Approve New Equity Incentive Plan

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other American Tower news, COO Eugene M. Noel sold 41,209 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.05, for a total transaction of $7,872,979.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 29,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,653,551.60. The trade was a 58.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajesh Kalathur bought 2,671 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $185.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,936.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,936 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $914,640.80. This represents a 117.92% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 42,181 shares of company stock valued at $8,046,071 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report).

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