HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 11,229 Shares of Xylem Inc. $XYL

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL - Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,809 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 11,229 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC's holdings in Xylem were worth $12,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Xylem by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 1.0% in the third quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.6% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company's stock.

Get Xylem alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jerome A. Peribere purchased 1,210 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.61 per share, for a total transaction of $141,098.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 27,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,172,841.49. This trade represents a 4.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 4,269 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total transaction of $501,436.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,605 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $423,443.30. The trade was a 54.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on XYL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $158.00 target price on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Xylem from $176.00 to $162.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Xylem from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $161.00 price objective on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $152.77.

View Our Latest Report on Xylem

Xylem Price Performance

NYSE:XYL opened at $110.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.29 and a 52 week high of $154.27. The stock's fifty day moving average is $118.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.11 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 10.79%.The firm's revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.600 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Xylem declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Xylem's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.79%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc NYSE: XYL is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Xylem, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Xylem wasn't on the list.

While Xylem currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here