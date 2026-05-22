HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 31,140 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,607 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 31,140 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC's holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $36,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,209,187 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,024,841,000 after buying an additional 2,174,381 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,104,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 292.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,206,320 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $210,637,000 after buying an additional 1,644,503 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,594,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 6,982,838 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $656,387,000 after buying an additional 1,238,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company's stock.

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Key Charles Schwab News

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SCHW. Weiss Ratings upgraded Charles Schwab from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on Charles Schwab

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $228,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 177,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,082,224.80. This trade represents a 1.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $4,088,403.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 57,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,739,228. This trade represents a 41.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 126,924 shares of company stock valued at $12,268,634. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.3%

SCHW stock opened at $90.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.88. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $85.76 and a fifty-two week high of $107.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 37.99%.The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Charles Schwab Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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