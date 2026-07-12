Hikari Power Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Hikari Power Ltd decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 308,760 shares of the company's stock after selling 30,680 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 6.6% of Hikari Power Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hikari Power Ltd's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $75,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,187 shares of the company's stock worth $6,835,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. W Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the first quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 9,237 shares of the company's stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 17.6% during the first quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,469 shares of the company's stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 52.6% in the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company's stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company's stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $257.17. The stock had a trading volume of 6,533,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,252,110. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.05. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $154.80 and a 52 week high of $269.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The firm had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio is currently 61.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $2,411,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 114,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,560,551.20. This represents a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Leerink Partners upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a "buy" rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $258.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

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Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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