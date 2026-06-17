Hillman Capital Management Inc. Buys 27,766 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM

Hillman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM - Free Report) by 655.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,999 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock after purchasing an additional 27,766 shares during the quarter. Akamai Technologies accounts for about 1.8% of Hillman Capital Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Hillman Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,087 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 152.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $145.29.

View Our Latest Report on Akamai Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,300 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.57, for a total value of $311,811.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 59,210 shares in the company, valued at $8,027,099.70. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of AKAM opened at $132.31 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $127.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.74. The company has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.78 and a 1-year high of $165.45.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.61. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-7.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company's core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

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