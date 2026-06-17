Hillman Capital Management Inc. Has $4.37 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Hillman Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 41,248 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 2.7% of Hillman Capital Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Hillman Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1,282.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $17,677,000 after purchasing an additional 618,117 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 58,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,635,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $63,889,000 after purchasing an additional 631,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 102,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 31,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company's stock.

Pfizer News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $26.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $23.11 and a one year high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company's fifty day moving average price is $26.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.34.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Pfizer from an "underperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Pfizer from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $28.82.

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Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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