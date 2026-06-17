Hillman Capital Management Inc. Has $441,000 Position in Nucor Corporation $NUE

Hillman Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE - Free Report) by 88.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,703 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 19,783 shares during the quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Nucor were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Nucor by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,011 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Nucor by 1.9% during the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its position in Nucor by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In related news, EVP David A. Sumoski sold 33,068 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.67, for a total transaction of $7,462,455.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 243,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $54,914,312.13. The trade was a 11.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 10,560 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.46, for a total transaction of $2,729,337.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 97,865 shares in the company, valued at $25,294,187.90. This trade represents a 9.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 82,378 shares of company stock valued at $18,963,930 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Nucor

Here are the key news stories impacting Nucor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs raised its price target on Nucor to $284 from $260 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling further upside from current levels. MarketScreener

Goldman Sachs raised its price target on Nucor to $284 from $260 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling further upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Nucor was highlighted in Zacks relative-price-strength screens, which point to strong recent performance and rising earnings estimate revisions. Yahoo Finance/Zacks

Nucor was highlighted in Zacks relative-price-strength screens, which point to strong recent performance and rising earnings estimate revisions. Positive Sentiment: Recent articles noted that Nucor has posted strong short-term and longer-term share-price gains, prompting investors to reassess valuation but also reinforcing momentum in the stock. Yahoo Finance

Recent articles noted that Nucor has posted strong short-term and longer-term share-price gains, prompting investors to reassess valuation but also reinforcing momentum in the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Other market commentary compared Nucor’s performance with peers in basic materials and noted sector-wide rotation, but did not point to a company-specific catalyst. Yahoo Finance

Other market commentary compared Nucor’s performance with peers in basic materials and noted sector-wide rotation, but did not point to a company-specific catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Articles about Nucor being a “relative price strength winner” and a momentum stock are supportive, but they mainly reflect recent trading behavior rather than a new fundamental development. Yahoo Finance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NUE. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a "sector weight" rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Nucor from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Nucor from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $200.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $264.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NUE

Nucor Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:NUE opened at $259.36 on Wednesday. Nucor Corporation has a 12 month low of $120.40 and a 12 month high of $270.90. The firm has a market cap of $59.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company's 50 day moving average is $226.08 and its 200-day moving average is $190.36.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.41. Nucor had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Nucor's revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Corporation will post 15.71 EPS for the current year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, February 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Nucor's payout ratio is 22.18%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation NYSE: NUE is an American steel producer headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company is primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel and steel products, operating a network of steel mills, recycling facilities and fabrication plants across the United States and North America. Nucor's operations emphasize electric arc furnace steelmaking using recycled scrap metal, which supports a decentralized, mill-based production model focused on efficiency and flexibility.

Product offerings span a broad range of basic and value‑added steel items, including sheet, plate, merchant bar, structural beams, reinforcing bar, tubing, fasteners and fabricated components.

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