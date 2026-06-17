Hillman Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Hillman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,685 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after selling 10,674 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for 3.6% of Hillman Capital Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hillman Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 316.2% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,432 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $7,873,000 after acquiring an additional 79,340 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 50.3% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 86,564 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 28,953 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $160,844,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 56.8% during the third quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 35,481 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 12,849 shares during the period. Finally, Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth $11,308,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVS. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, June 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $100.68.

View Our Latest Research Report on CVS Health

Trending Headlines about CVS Health

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Larry Robbins sold 1,983,538 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total transaction of $187,345,164.10. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,213,261 shares in the company, valued at $586,842,501.45. The trade was a 24.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $6,230,378.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,133 shares in the company, valued at $907,714.14. This represents a 87.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 3,441,551 shares of company stock worth $323,703,977 over the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of CVS stock opened at $100.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. CVS Health Corporation has a 1 year low of $58.50 and a 1 year high of $102.77. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $88.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.37, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $100.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.99 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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