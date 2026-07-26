Hillman Solutions Corp. $HLMN Shares Acquired by Anchor Capital Management Company LLC

Anchor Capital Management Company LLC lifted its position in Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN - Free Report) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,535,478 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 630,000 shares during the period. Hillman Solutions accounts for approximately 22.8% of Anchor Capital Management Company LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC owned about 1.29% of Hillman Solutions worth $21,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLMN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company's stock.

Hillman Solutions Trading Up 1.3%

HLMN stock opened at $7.97 on Friday. Hillman Solutions Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.44.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Hillman Solutions had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $370.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions Corp. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on HLMN shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Hillman Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Hillman Solutions from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $12.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLMN

About Hillman Solutions

Hillman Solutions NASDAQ: HLMN is a leading provider of hardware and related products to the home improvement, retail, industrial and manufacturing markets. The company's portfolio encompasses key duplication systems and security solutions, hardware essentials such as fasteners and anchors, signage and labeling products, and outdoor and seasonal items. Hillman's product offerings are sold through a network of major home improvement retailers, wholesalers, independent distributors and other specialty outlets.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman grew from a family-run enterprise into a global supplier of hardware solutions.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Hillman Solutions, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hillman Solutions wasn't on the list.

While Hillman Solutions currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here