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Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL

Written by MarketBeat
July 17, 2026
Toll Brothers logo with Construction background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Hillsdale Investment Management opened a new position in Toll Brothers during the first quarter, buying 7,700 shares valued at about $1.05 million.
  • Two top executives sold shares in June: COO Robert Parahus sold 7,500 shares and Chairman Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 77,957 shares, both reducing their ownership stakes.
  • Toll Brothers recently beat quarterly earnings and revenue estimates, and it also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share to be paid on July 24.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,700 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 65.5% during the first quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 187 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Robert Parahus sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.66, for a total transaction of $1,122,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 23,457 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,510,574.62. This represents a 24.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 77,957 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.58, for a total transaction of $12,206,507.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 321,256 shares in the company, valued at $50,302,264.48. This represents a 19.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 1.6%

TOL opened at $155.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.50 and a 12 month high of $168.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.18.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.42 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 11.66%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Toll Brothers's payout ratio is 7.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TOL shares. Benchmark started coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Toll Brothers from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $164.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TOL

About Toll Brothers

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc is a publicly traded homebuilding company that focuses on designing and constructing luxury residential properties. The company's core business encompasses a broad range of housing products, including custom single-family homes, upscale condominium communities and rental apartment ventures. Toll Brothers emphasizes high-end finishes and architectural craftsmanship, positioning itself in the premium segment of the U.S. housing market.

In addition to traditional homebuilding, Toll Brothers operates specialized divisions to address evolving consumer preferences.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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