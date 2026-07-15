Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in Match Group Inc. $MTCH

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH - Free Report) by 537.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,450 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 128,550 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Match Group worth $4,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $689,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 11,828 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Match Group by 338.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,143,744 shares of the technology company's stock worth $35,124,000 after purchasing an additional 882,821 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 131.5% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 45,280 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 25,722 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 101.6% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 39,677 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTCH. Citigroup lifted their target price on Match Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial set a $37.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Match Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Match Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $41.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MTCH

Match Group Price Performance

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $38.34 on Wednesday. Match Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.81 and a 1 year high of $39.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.30.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 307.45% and a net margin of 18.83%.The company had revenue of $863.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Match Group's revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Match Group Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. Match Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Melissa Anne Brenner sold 5,141 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $184,767.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,218 shares in the company, valued at $582,874.92. The trade was a 24.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Match Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Match Group this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Match Group said it will report second-quarter 2026 results on August 4 after the close, with a conference call scheduled for 5:00 p.m. Investors may be watching for updates on user trends, monetization, and guidance. Match Group to Announce Second Quarter 2026 Results

Match Group said it will report second-quarter 2026 results on August 4 after the close, with a conference call scheduled for 5:00 p.m. Investors may be watching for updates on user trends, monetization, and guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Market coverage noted that Match Group is in or near a buy zone, suggesting some traders still see upside from the current technical setup despite recent volatility. Dow Jones leader Apple hits latest buy point; Datadog, Lincoln, Match in or near buy zones

Market coverage noted that Match Group is in or near a buy zone, suggesting some traders still see upside from the current technical setup despite recent volatility. Negative Sentiment: A Yahoo Finance article said Match Group faces fresh growth questions because user engagement remains weak, which could fuel concerns about slower subscription growth and revenue momentum. Match Group (MTCH) Faces Fresh Growth Questions As User Engagement Stays Weak

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc NASDAQ: MTCH is a leading provider of online dating products and services. The company owns and operates a diverse portfolio of consumer brands that connect singles through digital platforms. Its flagship offerings include Match.com, Tinder, Hinge, OkCupid and PlentyOfFish, which together serve users looking for long-term relationships, casual encounters and social networking opportunities.

Originating with the launch of Match.com in 1995, Match Group has grown through a combination of organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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