Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 3,450 Everest Group, Ltd. $EG

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,450 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Everest Group from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Everest Group from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Everest Group from $411.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Everest Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Everest Group from $388.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Everest Group currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $387.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EG

Everest Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EG opened at $372.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.29. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $349.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.63. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $302.44 and a 52 week high of $379.21.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported $16.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter. Everest Group had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 11.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 53.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Everest Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everest Group

In other news, CEO Jason Keen sold 775 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total value of $272,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,532.80. The trade was a 8.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group NYSE: EG is a global research and consulting firm specializing in strategic advisory, market intelligence, and data-driven analysis for business process, information technology, and emerging technology services. The company provides insights and benchmarks that help enterprises and service providers optimize digital transformation initiatives, sourcing strategies, and operational performance. Through its proprietary research frameworks and data analytics, Everest Group delivers actionable guidance on areas such as automation, cloud migration, customer experience, and supply chain resilience.

With offerings that span advisory engagements, managed services research, and consulting projects, Everest Group serves multiple industry verticals, including banking and financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunications, and retail.

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