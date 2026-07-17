Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV - Free Report) by 6,125.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,980 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in IQVIA were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CrossGen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 590.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 138 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IQV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and set a $200.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $230.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of IQVIA from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $240.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $225.71.

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IQVIA Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of IQV stock opened at $210.63 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.50 and a fifty-two week high of $247.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock's fifty day moving average is $184.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-12.950 EPS. Research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About IQVIA

IQVIA NYSE: IQV is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA's principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

Further Reading

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