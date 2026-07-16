Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. $YETI

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI - Free Report) by 21,066.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,250 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 94,800 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.13% of YETI worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YETI. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of YETI by 9.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,466 shares of the company's stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 287,837 shares of the company's stock worth $9,527,000 after acquiring an additional 14,920 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,648 shares of the company's stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of YETI by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,404 shares of the company's stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of YETI by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 144,069 shares of the company's stock worth $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

YETI has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of YETI from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on YETI from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 price objective on YETI in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 price objective on YETI in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a report on Friday, May 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, YETI presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $50.42.

Read Our Latest Analysis on YETI

YETI Stock Up 2.2%

YETI stock opened at $48.37 on Thursday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.51 and a twelve month high of $51.89. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $46.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.73.

YETI (NYSE:YETI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $380.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.73 million. YETI had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 8.36%.YETI's revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. YETI has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.830-2.890 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc is an American outdoor and lifestyle products company known for its premium, performance-driven coolers, drinkware and accessories. The company's portfolio includes hard coolers under its flagship Tundra series, soft coolers in the Hopper line, and vacuum-insulated drinkware sold under the Rambler brand. YETI's products are engineered for durability, temperature retention and rugged outdoor use, targeting consumers ranging from avid anglers and hunters to outdoor enthusiasts and everyday users seeking high-quality insulated containers.

Founded in 2006 by brothers Roy and Ryan Seiders in Austin, Texas, YETI began with a focus on building a better cooler that could withstand extreme conditions and maintain ice retention longer than traditional alternatives.

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