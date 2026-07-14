Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $13.34 Million Stake in Nutrien Ltd. $NTR

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR - Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,725 shares of the company's stock after selling 35,595 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Nutrien were worth $13,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 440.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,338,606 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,008,713,000 after purchasing an additional 13,313,817 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,635,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nutrien by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,928,534 shares of the company's stock worth $551,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,673 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,603,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in Nutrien by 5,891.2% during the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 1,240,184 shares of the company's stock worth $76,650,000 after buying an additional 1,219,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company's stock.

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Nutrien Trading Up 3.4%

NYSE NTR opened at $67.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.62. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $67.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.24. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $53.03 and a 52 week high of $85.36.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.30 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Nutrien's dividend payout ratio is presently 44.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NTR shares. Berenberg Bank set a $65.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Nutrien from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nutrien from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. National Bank Financial set a $76.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $81.61.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Nutrien

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a global fertilizer and agricultural-services company headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. The company is publicly traded and operates across the farm input value chain, combining upstream fertilizer production with a broad retail and services platform aimed at supporting crop production worldwide. Nutrien's business model integrates the manufacture and distribution of crop nutrients with on-the-ground agronomic support for growers and agricultural businesses.

Nutrien produces and supplies the three primary fertilizer nutrients—potash, nitrogen and phosphate—through its wholesale operations, and markets a wide range of crop inputs including seeds and crop protection products.

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