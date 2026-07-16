Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in American Express Company $AXP

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 39.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,270 shares of the payment services company's stock after selling 4,710 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in American Express were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 253,116 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $76,563,000 after acquiring an additional 53,517 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of American Express by 28.2% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 32,591 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $9,858,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 18.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 29.8% during the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about American Express

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan upgraded American Express to Overweight and named it a preferred pick, pointing to the company’s stronger spending-linked revenue model even as broader market worries rise.

JPMorgan upgraded American Express to Overweight and named it a preferred pick, pointing to the company’s stronger spending-linked revenue model even as broader market worries rise. Positive Sentiment: American Express raised its Platinum Card annual fee to $895, a roughly 29% increase, and reports say retention remains high — a favorable sign for future card-fee revenue.

American Express raised its Platinum Card annual fee to $895, a roughly 29% increase, and reports say retention remains high — a favorable sign for future card-fee revenue. Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlighted American Express as one of Warren Buffett’s key holdings and a stock to watch, which can support investor confidence in the long-term story.

Several articles highlighted American Express as one of Warren Buffett’s key holdings and a stock to watch, which can support investor confidence in the long-term story. Positive Sentiment: Research pieces also pointed to strong earnings growth and price momentum, reinforcing expectations for solid fundamentals heading into the July 24 earnings report.

Research pieces also pointed to strong earnings growth and price momentum, reinforcing expectations for solid fundamentals heading into the July 24 earnings report. Neutral Sentiment: American Express was featured in a branded Montauk/EDITION Hotels event, which is positive for marketing and cardholder engagement but unlikely to move the stock materially by itself.

American Express was featured in a branded Montauk/EDITION Hotels event, which is positive for marketing and cardholder engagement but unlikely to move the stock materially by itself. Neutral Sentiment: Peer-news around Visa’s AI banking assistant and the reported PayPal takeover chatter may influence sentiment for payments names broadly, but the direct impact on AXP is limited.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of American Express from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Evercore started coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on American Express from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on American Express from $340.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American Express from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $374.15.

View Our Latest Report on AXP

American Express Trading Up 1.0%

AXP opened at $358.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.30. American Express Company has a fifty-two week low of $288.34 and a fifty-two week high of $387.49. The company has a market cap of $244.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.27. American Express had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 33.95%. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. American Express's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.71%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

Further Reading

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