Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $2.36 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 124.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,385 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 8,540 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Cohen Klingenstein LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 411.7% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 47,955 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $7,218,000 after buying an additional 38,583 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 387.7% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 45,630 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $6,990,000 after buying an additional 36,274 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 385.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,599,397 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $398,202,000 after buying an additional 2,064,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 390.5% during the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,629 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $6,224,000 after buying an additional 32,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting ServiceNow

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ServiceNow Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:NOW opened at $124.56 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $98.05 and its 200 day moving average is $123.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.24 and a 12 month high of $211.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.42 billion, a PE ratio of 74.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $130,845.00. Following the sale, the director owned 44,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,919,243.90. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 16,445 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total transaction of $1,482,352.30. Following the sale, the director directly owned 30,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,312.60. The trade was a 35.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,071 shares of company stock worth $2,529,956. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $188.00 to $163.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $141.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOW

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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