Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $5.52 Million Stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $MIRM

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM - Free Report) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,730 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals worth $5,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 250,399 shares of the company's stock worth $23,132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,079 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 397,263 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,699,000 after purchasing an additional 30,129 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,369 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 25,710 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $42,000.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total value of $2,875,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 194,309 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,622,574.56. The trade was a 13.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 2,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $326,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,114 shares of the company's stock, valued at $373,680. The trade was a 46.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,315 shares of company stock valued at $6,991,928. Insiders own 8.32% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MIRM. Stifel Nicolaus set a $136.00 price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citizens Jmp upped their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $143.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MIRM

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $120.89 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $107.23 and its 200-day moving average is $98.40. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $130.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.48.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($13.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($12.68). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 140.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $159.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare cholestatic liver diseases. The company's primary focus lies in addressing the unmet medical needs of patients suffering from genetic and progressive forms of pediatric liver disorders, where limited treatment options currently exist.

Mirum's lead product candidate, maralixibat (Livmarli), is an ileal bile acid transporter inhibitor designed to reduce systemic bile acid accumulation and alleviate associated pruritus and liver damage.

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