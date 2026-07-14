Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $9.71 Million Stock Holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. $DK

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK - Free Report) by 60.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,390 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 80,850 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Delek US worth $9,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 27,164 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Delek US by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,048 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 2,259 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Delek US by 2.2% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 23,244 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Delek US Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $58.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business's fifty day moving average price is $47.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.32. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $58.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.58.

Delek US (NYSE:DK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $1.50. Delek US had a positive return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 0.48%.The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.32) earnings per share. The business's revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. Delek US's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -112.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William J. Finnerty sold 5,000 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $257,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 34,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,457.50. The trade was a 12.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Robert G. Wright sold 10,720 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $504,590.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 48,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,266,326.36. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 39,270 shares of company stock worth $1,828,718 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on DK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Delek US from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Delek US from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Delek US from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Delek US from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Delek US from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $47.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Delek US

Delek US Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc NYSE: DK is an independent downstream energy company engaged in the refining, logistics, and marketing of petroleum products. Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, the company operates a network of inland refineries, storage terminals and pipelines, and convenience store locations. Delek US focuses on converting crude oil into a variety of finished products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and renewable fuels, serving wholesale and retail customers across the United States.

In its refining segment, Delek US owns and operates four inland refineries located in Texas and Arkansas.

See Also

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