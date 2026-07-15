Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Gentherm Inc $THRM

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM - Free Report) by 639.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,446 shares of the auto parts company's stock after purchasing an additional 178,521 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.67% of Gentherm worth $5,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Gentherm by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,332,197 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $121,192,000 after purchasing an additional 29,214 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,378,213 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $50,128,000 after buying an additional 16,529 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 42.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 635,066 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $21,630,000 after buying an additional 190,432 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 385.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 543,200 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $18,501,000 after acquiring an additional 431,271 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 469,097 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $13,271,000 after acquiring an additional 169,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on THRM shares. Wall Street Zen raised Gentherm from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Gentherm from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Gentherm from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Gentherm from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on Gentherm from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gentherm has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $37.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on THRM

Gentherm Stock Performance

Shares of THRM stock opened at $35.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Gentherm Inc has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $39.48.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $393.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.81 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 1.47%.Gentherm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Gentherm Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated NASDAQ: THRM is a global developer and supplier of advanced thermal management technologies for automotive, specialty vehicle, medical, consumer and industrial markets. The company's core focus lies in delivering integrated heating and cooling systems designed to enhance energy efficiency, comfort and safety across a wide range of applications. Gentherm's product portfolio includes seat thermal systems, heated and ventilated seating surfaces, steering wheel heaters, battery thermal management solutions, and climate systems for electric vehicles.

In the automotive sector, Gentherm partners with leading original equipment manufacturers to engineer and manufacture high-performance thermal solutions that meet stringent industry demands for reduced weight, lower energy consumption and improved passenger comfort.

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