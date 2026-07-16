Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. $WLY

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY - Free Report) by 110.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,150 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of John Wiley & Sons worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WLY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 519.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in John Wiley & Sons by 1,595.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 780 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 264.3% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 827 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 2,378.6% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WLY shares. Zacks Research cut John Wiley & Sons from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings raised John Wiley & Sons from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Research Report on John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons Price Performance

John Wiley & Sons stock opened at $49.63 on Thursday. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.38 and a 12-month high of $53.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $447.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.00 million. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 29.01%. John Wiley & Sons's quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. John Wiley & Sons has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.600-5.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3575 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. This is a boost from John Wiley & Sons's previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. John Wiley & Sons's dividend payout ratio is presently 33.81%.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc is a global publishing and educational services company founded in 1807 and headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey. The company operates through two primary segments: Research & Publishing and Education. Through these segments, Wiley produces a wide range of scholarly journals, books, reference works and digital products for academic, scientific, technical and medical markets, as well as professional development and higher education learning resources.

In its Research & Publishing segment, Wiley publishes thousands of peer-reviewed journals and maintains the Wiley Online Library, a leading platform for scientific and scholarly content.

See Also

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