Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Invests $1 Million in Stifel Financial Corporation $SF

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,540 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Stifel Financial by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,451,787 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $391,674,000 after purchasing an additional 419,038 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,850 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $362,368,000 after buying an additional 1,408,347 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,371,880 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $269,128,000 after buying an additional 45,631 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,844,635 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $231,034,000 after buying an additional 17,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,725,806 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $216,117,000 after buying an additional 99,485 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Stifel Financial Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $78.77 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $67.81 and a 52-week high of $89.83. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $72.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial Corporation will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Stifel Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Stifel Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $86.00 price target (down from $89.00) on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Friday, May 29th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Stifel Financial from $136.00 to $92.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Stifel Financial from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stifel Financial currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $91.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on Stifel Financial

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp. is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. Founded in 1890, the firm has grown into a full‐service brokerage and investment banking organization serving individual investors, corporations and institutions. Through its principal subsidiary, Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, the company delivers a broad array of financial products and services backed by research‐driven insights.

The firm's main business activities are organized into two core segments: Private Client Group and Institutional Group.

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