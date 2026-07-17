Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Invests $1.08 Million in Henry Schein, Inc. $HSIC

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,630 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HSIC. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,731,698 shares of the company's stock worth $314,043,000 after buying an additional 184,763 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,816,317 shares of the company's stock worth $212,865,000 after acquiring an additional 220,149 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 11.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,523,014 shares of the company's stock valued at $167,453,000 after acquiring an additional 256,156 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $188,950,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 3,655.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,144,773 shares of the company's stock valued at $162,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $97.00 price objective on Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Henry Schein from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $87.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Henry Schein

Insider Transactions at Henry Schein

In other news, Director William K. Daniel acquired 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.19 per share, for a total transaction of $691,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,800. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company's stock.

Henry Schein Trading Up 1.3%

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $88.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.94 and a 1-year high of $89.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. The business's 50-day moving average price is $79.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.64.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 2.95%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Henry Schein has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.230-5.370 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc is a leading global distributor of healthcare products and services, primarily serving office-based dental, medical and animal health practitioners. The company operates through three principal segments—Schein Dental, Schein Medical and Animal Health—each offering a comprehensive portfolio of consumable products, equipment, instruments and related value-added services. With a focus on improving practice efficiency and patient care, Henry Schein provides everything from dental restorative materials and orthodontic appliances to vaccines, pharmaceuticals and diagnostic devices for physicians, as well as pet health products and veterinary equipment for animal health professionals.

In addition to its broad product offering, Henry Schein delivers a suite of technology and service solutions aimed at streamlining workflows and enhancing clinical outcomes.

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