Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Invests $1.83 Million in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. $VMD

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 199,109 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,834,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Viemed Healthcare at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMD. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Viemed Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider William Frazier sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $117,200.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 73,214 shares of the company's stock, valued at $858,068.08. This represents a 12.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Smokoff sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 75,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $868,457. The trade was a 20.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Viemed Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VMD opened at $11.88 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average is $9.28. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $12.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.44 million, a PE ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 5.20%.The firm had revenue of $75.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $74.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc NASDAQ: VMD is a provider of home-based respiratory therapy services, specializing in the management of patients requiring long-term mechanical ventilation and pulmonary support. The company’s offerings encompass invasive and noninvasive ventilation, airway clearance therapies, cough assist devices, and supplemental oxygen. Viemed combines durable medical equipment with clinical care, delivering tailored respiratory treatment plans that are overseen by licensed respiratory therapists and registered nurses.

Founded in the early 2010s and headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, Viemed has grown its footprint to serve patients across multiple states in the United States.

Further Reading

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