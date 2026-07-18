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Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Written by MarketBeat
July 18, 2026
ExxonMobil logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Hillsdale Investment Management cut its ExxonMobil stake by 67.2% in the first quarter, leaving it with 12,590 shares worth about $2.14 million.
  • Despite that sale, institutional ownership remains high: hedge funds and other institutional investors hold 61.8% of ExxonMobil shares, with several large firms recently boosting or initiating positions.
  • ExxonMobil continues to get positive analyst and earnings support, including a consensus Moderate Buy rating with a $164.45 target, a recent EPS beat, and a quarterly dividend of $1.03 per share yielding about 2.8%.
  • Five stocks we like better than ExxonMobil.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 67.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,590 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 25,760 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,625,063,000. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the first quarter worth approximately $965,932,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in ExxonMobil by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 15,997,332 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,925,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465,410 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in ExxonMobil by 334.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,062,497 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $368,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357,467 shares during the period. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ExxonMobil by 17,312.4% during the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,183,864 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $370,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: ExxonMobil’s expanding LNG portfolio, including the Golden Pass project and other developments, could lift export capacity and future cash flows, strengthening the company’s long-term growth outlook. Will ExxonMobil's Expanding LNG Portfolio Drive Long-Term Growth?
  • Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain upbeat on ExxonMobil, with one report citing an average price target of $164.45, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside from current levels. Analysts Set ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM Target Price at $164.45
  • Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its FY2027 EPS estimate for ExxonMobil to $10.80 from $10.49, reinforcing expectations that earnings will stay strong over the next few years.

ExxonMobil Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of XOM stock opened at $147.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ExxonMobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $105.53 and a fifty-two week high of $176.41. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $145.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.31. The stock has a market cap of $611.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.17.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is 69.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ExxonMobil from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded ExxonMobil from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on ExxonMobil from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. DZ Bank upgraded ExxonMobil to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $164.45.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ExxonMobil

About ExxonMobil

(Free Report)

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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