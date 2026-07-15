Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Makes New $4.74 Million Investment in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. $BHE

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 84,550 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $4,740,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Benchmark Electronics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,906,748 shares of the technology company's stock worth $124,293,000 after purchasing an additional 218,450 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $74,940,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,389,766 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $59,661,000 after purchasing an additional 9,724 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,229,825 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $47,754,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Benchmark Electronics by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 561,495 shares of the technology company's stock worth $24,010,000 after purchasing an additional 54,799 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Benchmark Electronics

In related news, CEO David Moezidis sold 12,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $1,094,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 85,564 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,492,839.48. The trade was a 12.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rhonda R. Turner sold 6,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $561,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 36,067 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,070,744.38. The trade was a 15.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,352 shares of company stock worth $7,312,806. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BHE. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Benchmark Electronics from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Lake Street Capital restated a "buy" rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BHE

Benchmark Electronics Trading Up 1.2%

BHE stock opened at $82.73 on Wednesday. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.44 and a 52-week high of $100.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $87.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.00.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $677.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.25 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 1.27%.Benchmark Electronics's revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Benchmark Electronics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.710 EPS.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Benchmark Electronics's payout ratio is 71.58%.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc is a global provider of comprehensive electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and integrated engineering solutions. The company offers a full suite of services that span the entire product lifecycle, from early‐stage design and prototyping to high‐volume production and aftermarket support. Benchmark serves diverse end markets, including industrial automation, medical devices, communications, aerospace and defense, and semiconductor equipment.

At the core of Benchmark's offering are printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA), system integration, box build assemblies and turnkey manufacturing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Benchmark Electronics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Benchmark Electronics wasn't on the list.

While Benchmark Electronics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here