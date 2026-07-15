Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Makes New $5.16 Million Investment in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 269,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,162,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 10,618 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,209,534 shares of the company's stock worth $74,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,345 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,879 shares of the company's stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $190,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 413.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HST shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $26.25 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $23.95.

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Insider Transactions at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 15,569 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $358,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 682,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,688,047. This represents a 2.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.3%

HST stock opened at $23.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a current ratio of 7.91. The business's 50-day moving average is $23.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.79. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $25.41.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.31. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.40%.The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts's payout ratio is 54.42%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company's portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company's holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

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