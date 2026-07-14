Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Brink's Company (The) $BCO

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brink's Company (The) (NYSE:BCO - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 72,000 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $7,461,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Brink's at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Brink's by 34.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,737 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $24,159,000 after acquiring an additional 52,444 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brink's by 571.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 47,190 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $5,508,000 after purchasing an additional 40,162 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Brink's during the 4th quarter worth about $1,167,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Brink's by 176.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brink's by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,129,187 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $482,000,000 after buying an additional 94,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Brink's from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $154.00.

View Our Latest Report on BCO

Brink's Price Performance

BCO stock opened at $107.37 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $102.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.87. Brink's Company has a 12-month low of $84.99 and a 12-month high of $136.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Brink's (NYSE:BCO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.36 billion. Brink's had a return on equity of 87.38% and a net margin of 3.35%.Brink's's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Brink's has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brink's Company will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Brink's Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 27th. Brink's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.83%.

Brink's Company Profile

The Brink's Company NYSE: BCO is a global leader in secure logistics and cash management solutions. The company provides a comprehensive suite of services that span armored transportation, cash-in-transit (CIT), ATM services, smart safe solutions, and valuables storage. Through its network of service centers and armored vehicles, Brink's ensures the safe and efficient movement of currency, precious metals, and other high-value assets for banks, retailers, mints, and government agencies.

Brink's armored transport operations are complemented by technology-driven cash management offerings, including deposit automation and secure vaulting.

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