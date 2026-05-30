Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Purchases 24,800 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. $DY

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY - Free Report) by 82,666.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,830 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Dycom Industries worth $8,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 5,603.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 405,580 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $139,057,000 after buying an additional 398,469 shares during the last quarter. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the third quarter worth $830,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 58.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 97,801 shares of the construction company's stock worth $28,534,000 after acquiring an additional 36,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 48.9% during the third quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 67,238 shares of the construction company's stock worth $19,617,000 after acquiring an additional 22,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about Dycom Industries

Here are the key news stories impacting Dycom Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Dycom’s blockbuster Q1 results showed EPS of $4.42 versus $2.73 expected and revenue of $1.96 billion versus $1.67 billion expected, reinforcing momentum in its telecom and utility construction business. Dycom Industries Stock Just Skyrocketed. It's the Latest Winner from Data Center Demand.

Dycom’s blockbuster Q1 results showed EPS of $4.42 versus $2.73 expected and revenue of $1.96 billion versus $1.67 billion expected, reinforcing momentum in its telecom and utility construction business. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target to $650 from $415 and kept an overweight rating, signaling confidence that the stock still has meaningful upside after the recent rally.

JPMorgan raised its price target to $650 from $415 and kept an overweight rating, signaling confidence that the stock still has meaningful upside after the recent rally. Positive Sentiment: B. Riley, Wells Fargo, and Guggenheim all boosted their targets into the $620-$650 range, with buy or overweight ratings, adding to the bullish sentiment around Dycom’s growth outlook.

B. Riley, Wells Fargo, and Guggenheim all boosted their targets into the $620-$650 range, with buy or overweight ratings, adding to the bullish sentiment around Dycom’s growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: The stock hit a 52-week high and continued attracting attention from investors following multiple upbeat commentary pieces suggesting the run may not be over. Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

The stock hit a 52-week high and continued attracting attention from investors following multiple upbeat commentary pieces suggesting the run may not be over. Neutral Sentiment: Recent analysis pieces, including a Seeking Alpha Q1 review, focused on whether the post-earnings momentum can continue, but did not indicate any new negative catalyst.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on DY shares. Wedbush set a $654.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $436.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $415.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $426.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $544.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of DY opened at $509.32 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $402.05 and its 200 day moving average is $376.65. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.34 and a fifty-two week high of $566.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 48.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The construction company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $1.69. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Dycom Industries's quarterly revenue was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. Dycom Industries has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.400-4.820 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc NYSE: DY is a leading provider of specialty contracting services to the telecommunications industry in North America. The company delivers engineering, construction, installation and maintenance solutions for communications infrastructure, supporting a broad range of network technologies and system architectures. Dycom's services span outside plant construction, cable placement, fiber optic deployment, wireless and wireline network engineering, as well as testing and turn-up services for voice, data and video applications.

Dycom's customer base includes major telecommunications carriers, cable operators, utility companies and competitive local exchange carriers.

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