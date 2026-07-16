Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. $ST

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 33,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 165.4% in the 3rd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 4,975,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $152,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,927 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 380.4% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,509,416 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $116,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778,918 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $62,966,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,313,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $143,600,000 after buying an additional 961,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $21,786,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ST has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $48.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on Sensata Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David K. Stott sold 6,335 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $300,279.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,687 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,881,163.80. This trade represents a 13.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company's stock.

Sensata Technologies Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $44.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a 52-week low of $28.16 and a 52-week high of $53.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $48.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.48.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $934.80 million during the quarter. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 18.23%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holdings N.V. is a global industrial technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of sensors and electrical protection solutions. The company's product portfolio includes pressure, temperature, position, speed, current and magnetic sensors, as well as circuit breakers and other protection devices. Sensata's offerings serve a wide array of end markets, with a particularly strong presence in automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), industrial automation, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), commercial aerospace and renewable energy sectors.

Headquartered in Attleboro, Massachusetts, Sensata operates a network of manufacturing and engineering facilities across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

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