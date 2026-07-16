Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc $AUPH

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH - Free Report) TSE: AUP during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 209,900 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $3,111,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,407 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,034 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AUPH. Zacks Research upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $17.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AUPH

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ AUPH opened at $16.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.55. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $19.25. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $16.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.41.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH - Get Free Report) TSE: AUP last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 99.97%.The firm had revenue of $77.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.98 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Kevin Tang bought 343,620 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.28 per share, for a total transaction of $5,250,513.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 12,838,101 shares in the company, valued at $196,166,183.28. This represents a 2.75% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders purchased 814,606 shares of company stock worth $12,455,129. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company's stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for autoimmune diseases. The company's proprietary molecule, voclosporin, is designed to selectively inhibit calcineurin and reduce inflammation associated with autoimmune responses. Aurinia operates research and development facilities in Canada and the United States, leveraging collaborations with academic institutions and contract research organizations to advance its clinical pipeline.

The company's lead product, voclosporin (marketed as LUPKYNIS), received approval from the U.S.

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