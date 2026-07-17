Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in General Motors Company $GM

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,730 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,158,403 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $2,615,121,000 after purchasing an additional 835,645 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,242,381 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $1,802,668,000 after buying an additional 267,477 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in General Motors by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,536,049 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $1,588,688,000 after buying an additional 1,405,530 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Motors by 5.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,252,689 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $868,986,000 after buying an additional 748,831 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in General Motors by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,191,028 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $1,072,695,000 after buying an additional 494,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at General Motors

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $586,075.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 25,794 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,192,490. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 215,391 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $17,233,433.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 770,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $61,646,984.91. This represents a 21.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 697,388 shares of company stock valued at $57,752,596 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Motors from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen raised General Motors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded General Motors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $97.27.

Read Our Latest Report on GM

More General Motors News

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several market commentary pieces highlight GM’s strong earnings history and suggest the company could beat estimates again in its next quarterly report, which could support the stock if results and guidance come in ahead of expectations. Article Title

Several market commentary pieces highlight GM’s strong earnings history and suggest the company could beat estimates again in its next quarterly report, which could support the stock if results and guidance come in ahead of expectations. Positive Sentiment: GM has also been featured as a top-ranked growth stock in screening tools, reinforcing the view that investors are still finding value in the name ahead of earnings. Article Title

GM has also been featured as a top-ranked growth stock in screening tools, reinforcing the view that investors are still finding value in the name ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: GM Middle East sales were boosted by full-size SUVs and pickups, suggesting demand remains solid in profitable vehicle segments. Article Title

GM Middle East sales were boosted by full-size SUVs and pickups, suggesting demand remains solid in profitable vehicle segments. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple previews of GM’s upcoming Q2 earnings focus on key metrics and Wall Street expectations, which mainly keeps attention on the report rather than changing the underlying story. Article Title

Multiple previews of GM’s upcoming Q2 earnings focus on key metrics and Wall Street expectations, which mainly keeps attention on the report rather than changing the underlying story. Neutral Sentiment: GM-related nostalgia and legacy pieces, including the demolition of a historic Pontiac building and other heritage coverage, are more symbolic than financially material for the stock. Article Title

GM-related nostalgia and legacy pieces, including the demolition of a historic Pontiac building and other heritage coverage, are more symbolic than financially material for the stock. Negative Sentiment: A Reuters-style report on GM missing the hybrid shift and losing share to Toyota is the most important bearish takeaway, since it raises concerns that GM is underinvested in a fast-growing segment and could face pressure on U.S. market share and future margins. Article Title

General Motors Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $77.62 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $78.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.93. The company has a market capitalization of $69.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.31. General Motors Company has a 12-month low of $48.87 and a 12-month high of $87.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.61 by $1.09. General Motors had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $43.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $43.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. The company's revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. General Motors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

See Also

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